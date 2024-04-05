Akon Praying for Diddy, Says Truths Will Be Exposed in Music Biz This Year

Truths Will Be Exposed This Year in Music Biz!!

Akon says he doesn't party enough to know the ins and outs of Diddy's party scene, but he's hoping the truth comes out, for everyone involved, and perhaps ... the industry learns a few lessons.

TMZ spoke to Akon Friday at LAX, and the multi-platinum hitmaker tells us the constant scandals in the music industry are simply bad for business.

Diddy was spotted in Miami all smiles while out for a bicycle ride earlier this week, and Akon says the best everyone can do is shower Puff with prayers ... and leave it in God's hands.

In discussing Diddy's case, Akon took a big-picture view, telling us 2024 is the year of the truth for the music industry. It seemed like a subtle reference to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" interview targeting Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and many more comedians.

As the chickens come home to roost, Akon's back in the executive chair farming talent.

He introduced us to his new act Simien ... a trio of sisters from L.A. he believes has the star power to become music's next big draw.

