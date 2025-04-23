Eric Bellinger Tests Out Akon's Theory, Sings Country Version of His Own Hit
Eric Bellinger My R&B Sounds Great With a Twang, Too Akon's Country Catalog Idea Is Genius!!!
Eric Bellinger is one of R&B's leading traditionalists, but Akon's idea about reformatting the catalog to go country sounds mighty enticing!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with EB at LAX on Tuesday as the Grammy-winning singer was en route overseas for Mario's "Glad You Came" Tour ... and he called Akon a flat-out genius for genre-swapping.
Akon told us last week he's been strategizing the country switch-up for 5 years and plans on recruiting the hottest cowboys and girls in music to boost the tracks.
Eric tells Akon he'll make himself readily available for the project, and to give him a call.
We also got a sneak preview of what a bluegrassy version of his 2014 hit "I Don't Want Her" would sound like ... yee-haw!!!
For now, Eric's specializing in the rhythm and blues ... he successfully landed in Ireland on Wednesday!!!