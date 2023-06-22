Eric Bellinger Down for Sister-in Law Meagan Good's Jonathan Majors Romance

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Bellinger has no qualms with Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good's whirlwind romance, something he's seen up close and personal ... because he's Meagan's brother-in-law!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the R&B maestro in NYC ... he's been married to Meagan's sister La'Myia since 2015, and he informed us he's not only met Jonathan, but thinks he's a helluva swell guy to be around!!!

We broke the story back in May ... the 2 actors officially became a couple amid Jonathan's assault case with his ex-girlfriend, and Megan was recently spotted supporting him in court, an indication the 'ship is sailing strong.

Eric admits he hasn't inquired about the details of the case, but insists he's seen no reason to grill him ... due to Jonathan's character.

His stamp of approval echoes the thoughts of Meagan's longtime friend and former castmate Robert Ri'chard ... who vouched for her decision-making when we spoke to him on the subject.

