Eric Bellinger Says Chris Brown's Toss of Fan's Phone Was Extreme

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Bellinger understands his longtime collaborator Chris Brown's perspective when he hurled a fan's phone deep into the audience last week, but ultimately thinks it was overkill.

We caught up with EB at LAX, where he assessed both sides of CB's interaction last week with a fan in Berlin. In Eric's view ... the fan wanted to capture the moment firsthand, while Chris felt like his intimate performance was the moment.

Play video content TikTok / @rocckylee

EB couldn't help but laugh at Chris' zany nature at the end of the day and noted being the lead performer with dancers, bright lights and an earpiece can be a lot to take on.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Grammy winner also felt like Chaka Khan was out of pocket when she referred to Mary J. Blige's rendition of her "Sweet Thing" classic track as "flat" ... before apologizing when fans went on the warpath on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Like many fans, EB disagrees Mary's version was flat and notes both iconic singers have totally different styles and strengths ... pointing out how Chaka can't bop on stage like Mary!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chaka blamed her acidic comments on her disdain for Rolling Stone's best singers list and EB thinks her apology was much needed.