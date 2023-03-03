Travis Scott Grabs and Tosses Fan's Phone at Nightclub, Possible Lawsuit Coming
3/3/2023 1:00 AM PT
Travis Scott is under fire for yet another incident that unfolded just minutes before he allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face -- this time, he's accused of tossing a fan's phone ... and a lawsuit could be coming soon.
In video obtained by TMZ, you can see Travis behind the DJ booth at Nebula in NYC as he performed a surprise DJ set. Already agitated, it appears Travis doesn't appreciate a man with a cell phone filming while he spins.
That's when Travis snatches the phone -- the video is murky at that point, but the phone's owner tells us Travis tossed it -- striking him in the head and cracking his screen.
The man tells us reps for Nebula offered his table a free bottle of booze for his troubles, but he turned it down. However, he tells us he's lawyered up -- with plans to file both a police report and civil lawsuit.
As we reported, it was around 3 AM Wednesday when cops were called to Nebula after the rapper allegedly punched a sound engineer at Nebula in the face before allegedly destroying $12k in video and speaker equipment.
The sound engineer spoke with Fox 5 News Thursday from the hospital, claiming to have suffered neck injuries.
Travis has been named a suspect by the NYPD in an assault and criminal mischief investigation. His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, tells us of the allegations by the sound engineer, "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”