Travis Scott Grabs and Tosses Fan's Phone at Nightclub, Possible Lawsuit Coming

Travis Scott is under fire for yet another incident that unfolded just minutes before he allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face -- this time, he's accused of tossing a fan's phone ... and a lawsuit could be coming soon.

In video obtained by TMZ, you can see Travis behind the DJ booth at Nebula in NYC as he performed a surprise DJ set. Already agitated, it appears Travis doesn't appreciate a man with a cell phone filming while he spins.

That's when Travis snatches the phone -- the video is murky at that point, but the phone's owner tells us Travis tossed it -- striking him in the head and cracking his screen.

The man tells us reps for Nebula offered his table a free bottle of booze for his troubles, but he turned it down. However, he tells us he's lawyered up -- with plans to file both a police report and civil lawsuit.

As we reported, it was around 3 AM Wednesday when cops were called to Nebula after the rapper allegedly punched a sound engineer at Nebula in the face before allegedly destroying $12k in video and speaker equipment.

The sound engineer spoke with Fox 5 News Thursday from the hospital, claiming to have suffered neck injuries.

