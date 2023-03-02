Chris Brown Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd for Filming Lap Dance Onstage

Play video content TikTok / @rocckylee

Chris Brown is totally cool with giving his fans a complimentary lap dance onstage, as long as they don't film it ... as one fan found out the hard way.

CB was in Berlin Wednesday where he invited one lucky gal up for a lap dance for the entire audience to see. Nice gesture from Chris, and the fan wanted to film it ... bad idea.

Instead of being in the moment, she proceeds to keep trying to film herself, Chris, and his backup dancers -- after a while, Chris clearly is over it -- hurling the phone into the crowd.

Fans went wild ... and lucky for the woman, she allegedly got the phone back.

As we reported, Chris has been at the center of controversy recently -- after Chloe Bailey got dragged for collabing with him, with many bringing up his past domestic violence case with Rihanna.

Cheetah Girls & 3LW singer Kiely Williams called Chris out for his past, tweeting "I am swatting the f***ing air rn. Garbage." Chris clapped back, making fun of her lisp while calling her broken.

Maybe that phone on the stage was the straw that broke Breezy's back.

Play video content 1/2/23