Keith Urban Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Keith Urban's looks over the years sizzle like a "Hot Long Summer!"

Here is a 33-year-old version of Keith displaying his chiseled jawline during a photo shoot in Brisbane, Queensland (left). This was the year his career gained momentum, leading to his first number-one song, "But for the Grace of God," the following year.

And, 25 years later the country music artist posed for yet another dashing photoshoot earlier this year (right).

Today, Keith is celebrating his 58th Birthday and he's clearly aging like a fine wine ... but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!