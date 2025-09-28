Leonardo DiCaprio Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Leonardo DiCaprio looks over the years will have your HEART GO ON 😍!

Here is a 21-year-old version of the Los Angeles native playing his breakout role -- the hunky Jack Dawson in "Titanic" -- back in 1997 (left). He went on to star in several blockbuster films including "Inception" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

And, nearly three decades later the blue-eyed Hollywood icon displayed a seasoned and scruffy face for his most recent movie "One Battle After Another" (right) which dropped earlier this weekend ...