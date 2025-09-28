Leonardo DiCaprio Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Leonardo DiCaprio Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Published
Leonardo DiCaprio looks over the years will have your HEART GO ON 😍!
Here is a 21-year-old version of the Los Angeles native playing his breakout role -- the hunky Jack Dawson in "Titanic" -- back in 1997 (left). He went on to star in several blockbuster films including "Inception" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."
And, nearly three decades later the blue-eyed Hollywood icon displayed a seasoned and scruffy face for his most recent movie "One Battle After Another" (right) which dropped earlier this weekend ...
Over the years, Leo's lent his good looks countless times on the red carpet, but the key question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!