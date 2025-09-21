Guess The A-List Celebrity Scramble!

Hidden under this crazy-lookin' photo edit is a gorgeous gal from the East Coast ... put down your mac n' cheese and slurp up who's who by reading through these little clues ...

During COVID, she and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a fire song -- it pretty much went viral ... "There's some **** in this house!" She's bilingual, she's always spittin' comedy on the 'gram, and she became famous on reality TV!

She knows how to drop like it's hot, and her album dropped earlier this weekend!