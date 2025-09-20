What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Storm Reid ... What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
The sun is shining, but actress Storm Reid is MAKIN' IT RAIN in these two side-by-side shots ... But do you think you can tackle the discreet changes?! There's only one way to find out: Scroll through these clues and put your best foot forward ....
While onlookers snapped shots of the 22-year-old, Storm strutted the streets of NYC for Fashion Week -- and rocked this number-tee, a pair of pumps and a mini-skirt ...
Put your phones down for a hot second and take in the hotness!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Storm Reid photos!*