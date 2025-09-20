Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Storm Reid ... What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
The sun is shining, but actress Storm Reid is MAKIN' IT RAIN in these two side-by-side shots ... But do you think you can tackle the discreet changes?! There's only one way to find out: Scroll through these clues and put your best foot forward ....

While onlookers snapped shots of the 22-year-old, Storm strutted the streets of NYC for Fashion Week -- and rocked this number-tee, a pair of pumps and a mini-skirt ...

Put your phones down for a hot second and take in the hotness!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Storm Reid photos!*

