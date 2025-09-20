Celebrity Summer Vacation Roundup 2025

"Summer loving happened so fast", and the celebs bougie-d it up (duh), but before the fall foliage fills the feeds, we've gathered the hottest Summer '25 vacays to fulfill your needs. Buckle up, put your tray tables down and be prepared to be served: nothing but first class ... ALL THE WAY!!!

Will Smith *slapped up a silly selfie in Italy, cute couple Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam also hit it hard in Italy ... singer Tinashe turned up the heat in the tropics, and Emily Ratajkowksi kept it cool n' classy -- reading on the beach!

'Love Island' host Ariana Madix was HOT all summer long -- the proof is in this curvy black bikini snap, while Rita Ora also sported a black 2-piece... abs-olutely stunning!

The couples kept it cute as can be -- David and Victoria Beckham 'bent it' and spent it in Europe, and Dua Lipa 'danced the night day away' with bae Callum Turner!