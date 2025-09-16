Jennifer Lopez vs. Gwen Stefani Who'd You Rather?! (Platinum Blonde Babes Edition)

Jennifer Lopez is giving blonde legend Gwen Stefani a run for her money, looking drop-dead gorgeous with platinum locks for her "Kiss of the Spider Woman" role. However, it raises the question ... which blonde beauty are you aching for???

J Lo looks practically unrecognizable, mixing it up with this bright hairstyle, whereas the No Doubt singer has been a blonde icon for the last several decades ... leaving us torn on who rocks it best.

And so we have to ask ... Who'd You Rather?!