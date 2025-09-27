September 2025 Hot Shots ... Stars Strippin' For Fall!

As the weather begins to turn, the celebs are ahead of the curve 'cuz their clothes are droppin' like leaves ... Grab your rakes 'cuz you're gonna wanna pile up these picture-perfect pics!

On the heels of the Coachella 2026 lineup release, Justin Bieber stripped down to his Calvins and rode his Segway into the woods, Kylie Jenner busted out the pink latex ... a total social media flex!!! And, Sami Sheen kept the pink vibes comin' in a revealing gold 'suit!

There may be a tad nip in the air, but the celebs don't care!