Chandra Levy's Family Says UFOs Might Be Involved in Death, Watch Clip

Play video content Video: Chandra Levy's Family Says UFOs Might Be Involved in Death NewsNation

Chandra Levy -- the slain Federal Bureau of Prisons intern who went missing back in 2001 -- may have been killed because she knew too much about UFOs ... so say her parents.

Robert and Susan Levy talked about their daughter's death on NewsNation's "Jesse Weber Live" ... and they mentioned that Chandra indicated to them she knew information about UFOs because of her relationship with Representative Gary Condit shortly before she went missing.

The pair mentions the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe's drug overdose as more possible examples of people being killed for knowing too much.

Later on, Susan mentions she attended Contact in the Desert -- the world's largest UFO conference -- and she "felt a strong, intuitive thing coming from me that there's a possibility there may be a connection."

Of course, the parents aren't trying to minimize the role possibly played by Ingmar Guandique ... who was initially convicted of Levy's murder before the charges against him were dropped due to the prosecution's star witness allegedly perjuring himself on the stand. Prosecutors decided to seek Ingmar's deportation to El Salvador instead.

The two say they hope he's "not still sucking air" ... but they've lost track of him over the years.