Kacey Musgraves Shares Videos of Alleged UFOs Escorting Her Flight, Watch

Play video content Instagram/@spaceykacey

Kacey Musgraves just saw some "insane" orbs in the sky, and she ain't blowin' smoke ... she's got videos to back it up.

The singer posted on her Instagram Story late Thursday night, describing the "craziest f***ing orb UFO experience" while flying from Fort Worth, TX to Nashville, TN with one of her managers, Bobby.

She said she was about to take a nap when she saw some lights that "just didn't look normal" ... first noticing them over the Little Rock, AR area and watching them all the way until they reached Nashville.

She said the 3 orbs were 50K feet up in the sky and "not moving like any craft that we can control" ... saying they were forming triangle patterns and intermittently coming and going.

KM also said the orbs would get "extremely bright" and change color and size, and appeared to be "following the plane" and changing direction with the aircraft.

The country star shared a series of clips that seem to back up her story ... you can see orbs moving in the sky, periodically disappearing and reappearing.

When she asked the pilots about it, they said they'd seen the orbs "every single night." They explained all the other pilots were seeing them, too ... but no one knows what they are. One said he saw them in New York the night before, and the other apparently spotted them in Dallas.

Kacey apologized that the videos look like she "filmed them on a f***ing toaster," but noted ... "You could have the best, most high-quality footage of something and no one would believe it anyway."

Play video content

She explained "this is not the first time" she's seen something "very, very, very strange" and "unexplainable" in the sky ... and even noted that she saw another orb by the time she made it home after landing.