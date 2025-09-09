Video Shows UFO Get Hit by Hellfire Missile, Continues Flying Unobstructed

Play video content

A wild clip just surfaced from a Congressional UAP hearing -- showing a glowing orb cruising over the Yemen coast like nothing happened... even after the U.S. allegedly blasted a Hellfire missile at it!

Peep this -- MO. Congressman Eric Burlison whipped out the footage Tuesday in D.C., showing an MQ-9 Reaper tailing the mystery orb on Oct. 30, 2024 ... but when the drone got the green light to fire, the missile literally bounced off, and the thing zipped away at insane speed, totally unfazed.

Burlison -- a big-time advocate for government transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) -- drove the point home ... this footage came straight from a whistleblower and it’s now under independent review.

The footage hit like a bombshell in the middle of the congressional hearing -- as three Navy and Air Force vets swore under oath they’ve seen UFOs with their own eyes ... and dropped the hammer, accusing U.S. intel of running a full-blown cover-up.

As you know, UFOs always stir the pot -- skeptics scoff, believers yell "told ya so" -- but this clip proves things ain’t so black and white.