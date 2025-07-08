Jeremy Corbell Says Government Needs to Come Clean About UAPs

This Footage Is Doing All The Talking!!!🛸👀

The government better come clean about UAPs, or the people will -- that’s the warning from Jeremy Corbell, who’s cranking up the pressure after a newly released video from 2020 shows a massive disc slicing through clouds over the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Corbell popped up on "TMZ Live" today ... revealing he and journo George Knapp spent over two years verifying the jaw-dropping footage -- showing the 200- to 400-meter-wide disc with zero visible propulsion or heat signature, which was reportedly leaked from a confidential source.

Corbell -- a journalist and filmmaker -- made it clear they’ve gone to serious lengths to protect their whistleblowers ... who, he says, are now locked and loaded to testify at the next congressional UAP hearing.

According to Corbell, this is a first ... the U.S. military actually filmed a disc-shaped UAP and labeled it as one -- and he says the implications are nothing short of massive.

Corbell says the Pentagon’s new AARO office is digging into these cases -- but he’s not convinced the current administration gives a damn about real UAP transparency.

Still, Corbell -- who’s been front row at both big UFO hearings in D.C. -- remains cautiously optimistic, and reminded everyone President Trump’s been transparent about his intention in dropping way more UFO footage if he snagged a second term.