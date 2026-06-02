President Trump Says He's Attending Rescheduled WHCD After Shooting

President Donald Trump is going back for seconds at the White House Correspondents' Dinner ... announcing a new date for the event after an alleged assassination attempt forced an abrupt end to the gala.

POTUS confirmed Tuesday the annual dinner -- which was cut short when a gunman opened fire on April 25 -- has been rescheduled for July 24 at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria in D.C.

In a post on Truth Social, the Prez framed the rescheduling as a show of "Strength and Fortitude" ... saying the country can't let "Lunatics" dictate schedules or disrupt traditions.

Trump says he personally accepted an invitation from White House Correspondents' Association president Weijia Jiang to attend and speak at the event ... and while he says he's not sure if he'll deliver the same "rather nasty statements" he'd previously planned, he teased that attendees will find out soon enough.

Play video content Video: Cole Allen Shooting at Secret Service Officer at Correspondents’ Dinner X / @USAttyPirro

Trump couldn't resist adding a little sales pitch, either ... predicting it'll be a "HOT" ticket and noting the event will take place inside a ballroom he built -- the Waldorf Astoria was formerly the Trump International Hotel.

The announcement comes after the WHCD ended in chaos earlier this year, with Trump repeatedly saying after the shooting he would try to reschedule.