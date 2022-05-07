Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bikini Bod on Vacation After 40 Lb Weight Loss

Look at Me Now!!!

Kylie Jenner has snapped back 3 months after giving birth to the little boy whose name still remains a mystery ... and she looks pretty spectacular.

Kylie, who's on vacay in Turks and Caicos with Travis Scott and their 2 kids, was out in a bikini, catching rays in the beautiful blue sea.

She recently said she dropped 40 lbs after putting on 60 during her second pregnancy ... crediting Pilates cardio workouts.

She and Travis had their second kid on February 2. They named him Wolf at birth, but decided the name didn't fit and 86'd it. They haven't said what name they've chosen in its place.

Travis is set to perform Saturday night in Miami at a Formula 1 Grand Prix event, easing back into taking the stage since the Astroworld tragedy last November.