Morgan Wallen to Perform Billboard Awards, First Since 'N-Word' Controversy

Morgan Wallen is getting a second chance at showing his talents to an award show crowd -- he's been named as a performer for the Billboard Awards -- his first televised gig since 2020.

Billboard made the announcement Friday, with a statement from the show's production company, saying, "We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind.”

They continue, “We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Wallen's been shut out of performing at awards shows since we posted a video of him shouting the n-word with a group of friends after a night out in Nashville back in February 2021.

While he's put on some live shows, and was even able to be in the crowd at the Academy of Country Music Awards last month, he hasn't taken the mic.