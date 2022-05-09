Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian's Mom Kris Jenner Roses for Mother's Day

Seems like Tristan Thompson is cleverly trying to win back his ex, Khloe Kardashian, by nuzzling up to the person in the seat of power -- Kris Jenner.

Kris shared a photo of the pink and white roses she received for Mom's Day, thanking Tristan for the bouquet and saying she loved him. Of course, this comes 5 months after TT and Maralee Nichols welcomed a child together ... super problematic for his relationship with Khloe.

It's interesting ... TT didn't post any tribute to Khloe, with whom he shares a child, as he has in recent years. It's also unclear if Khloe got a Mother's Day gift from him.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott went all out on the Mother's Day celebration for Kylie Jenner. Kylie posted a photo with their daughter, Stormi ... surrounded by all-white décor and a sea of white flowers, sitting poolside.

Kylie, who welcomed their second child in February, seemed to be impressed by Travis' effort. She shared details of the decorations all over her IG, calling it the sweetest Mother's Day.

