Tristan Thompson Delivers Dozens of Roses to True Before Khloe Apology

Play video content BACKGRID

Before admitting to fathering a third child and apologizing to Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson was in dad mode, picking up True from gymnastics with dozens of roses.

We got video showing TT outside the class Monday, about an hour before his lengthy post where he revealed he was the father of a baby boy. Tristan sat in a waiting SUV while someone from inside the class brought out what we're told was close to 100 roses.

A source close to Thompson tells us the flowers were for True, who he hadn't seen in a few days -- The Sacramento Kings are in town to play the L.A. Lakers Tuesday.

As we reported, Tristan says a paternity test proved he's the father of Maralee Nichols' baby boy, born last month in Houston. The two had been locked in a nasty back and forth in court, but now the NBA star says, "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He then turned things to Khloe -- who he was publicly dating when he got Nichols pregnant -- saying, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Tristan concluded, "My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."