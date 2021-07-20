Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Attend True's Dance Class Together
7/20/2021 9:31 AM PT
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to be keeping their word to co-parent without issue, taking their daughter to dance class as a family unit.
The two exes were spotted walking 3-year-old daughter, True, into her class in Calabasas Tuesday. Tristan did the heavy lifting, while Khloe trailed closely behind.
The couple arrived and left the class in the same car. The outing proves what we've already reported ... that they're dedicated to co-parenting True, despite not being romantically involved anymore.
You'll recall ... Khloe pulled the plug on their relationship not too long ago -- this after even more rumors of cheating had been swirling in recent months ... not to mention allegations of paternity against Tristan. For now, they're just playing mom and dad to True -- and are clearly civil with one another.
It's interesting to see them in this type of setting ... because it almost gives a bit more context to the hostility Tristan showed toward Lamar Odom when he commented on a photo of Khloe.
They might not be involved in that way anymore ... but Tristan sure does seem to feel he has first dibs, and with outings like this -- you can almost see why. She's still very much around in his life -- whereas it doesn't appear Lamar is anywhere near Khloe's inner circle.