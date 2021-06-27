Tristan Thompson Wishes Khloe Kardashian a Happy Birthday After Split

Tristan Thompson might not be with Khloe Kardashian romantically anymore, but he's still got a lot of love for her -- which you can see in a public birthday message he sent Khloe's way.

The Boston Celtics star posted a touching tribute to his baby mama Sunday -- Khloe's 37th birthday, no less -- which was accompanied with intimate photos of them and their daughter, True, wishing her well and also thanking her for being an incredible mother, pal and more.

TT writes, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met."

He goes on ... "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️"

It's a very sweet gesture, and it doesn't appear he cares about the backdrop of things either -- namely, the fact they just called it quits (again) after allegations of cheating (again).

It all ties back to a woman named Sydney Chase, who claimed to have had sex with Tristan not too long after he officially reunited with Khloe. He seems to have denied that -- among other cheating/paternity claims that are also floating out there -- but the scandal, apparently, proved to be too much for Khloe.

Of course, they continue to co-parent ... and still seem to care for each other. Or, at least Tristan does, anyway -- Khloe hasn't commented much on the breakup since it went down.