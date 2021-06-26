Tristan Thompson Paternity Accuser Gets Strip Club Gig, Fundraising for Possible Judgment

Tristan Thompson's paternity accuser is on the verge of losing a lawsuit against the NBA star, which could mean coughing up a lot of dough ... much of which she could raise at a strip club.

Kimberly Alexander, who claimed Tristan fathered her 5-year-old, is hosting an upcoming event at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New York ... and the club tells us her appearance fee might be enough to pay off the nearly $53k she could soon owe TT.

TMZ broke the story ... Tristan sued Alexander last year for libel, claiming her baby daddy allegations hurt his rep and cost him endorsement deals, and now the court is leaning toward awarding him a chunk of cash.

We're told Alexander's July 1 hosting duties will include photo ops and meets and greets ... and she's going to get on stage with porn star Alexis Monroe and several strippers. Oh, and the club says she'll also get the "royal treatment" with bottle service and private dances. Y'know, fringe benes.

Of course, Tristan is a single man these days after his latest split from Khloe Kardashian, but don't expect him to roll through the Hustler Club when Alexander's hosting.