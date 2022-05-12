Travis Scott Sued for Wrongful Death, Fan Claims Miscarriage after Astroworld

Travis Scott is being sued by a woman who claims she suffered injuries so severe at Astroworld, they resulted in a miscarriage.

Shanazia Williamson says she attended Astroworld back in November and was trampled during a crowd surge and sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, chest, leg, stomach and other parts of her body.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Williamson says the defendants', "failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia's injuries and death of her and Jarawd's (her partner) unborn child."

Shanazia first filed a lawsuit for injuries she sustained at the festival on November 21, which included, "trouble breathing, chest pain, and left leg pain, as well as injuries to other parts of her body."

In an amended complaint, submitted a month-and-a-half after the tragedy, Shanazia filed for wrongful death. Interestingly, Texas law states ... a fetus that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit. It doesn't matter how far along the mother was in her pregnancy. It could be a fetus that isn't viable, but the parents could still sue for wrongful death.

It's also interesting ... in her amended complaint, Shanazia added the claim that she suffered injuries to her stomach. BTW, the complaint doesn't say how far along she was in her pregnancy.

It's also worth noting, Travis is one of several defendants in the lawsuit -- including Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global, Harris Co. Sports & Convention and more.