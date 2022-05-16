Diddy and Celeb Friends Party Early Into the Morning After Billboard Awards

Play video content TMZ.com

The party didn't stop at The Billboard Awards when the cameras turned off ... in fact, things got even crazier at the after-party with some of the night's biggest stars.

Diddy and company headed to Tao in Vegas following the show ... letting loose with MGK, Megan Fox, Nelly, French Montana, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, Cara Delevingne and more.

We got video from inside the bash, which also served as a bday party for Megan Fox -- complete with a cake and song to celebrate the occasion.

At one point, Diddy also got behind the DJ booth to get the crowd going, having changed out of his award show garb, and wearing a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey with a red hat.

As for the show itself, it seemingly went on without issue. Diddy, of course, hosted and the night was complete with performances from Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Maxwell, Ed Sheeran and more.

