Kylie Jenner Joined by Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet At Fashion Event

Timothée Chalamet swapped Hollywood for NYC as he joined GF Kylie Jenner at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards ... where she was honored for her foray into the designing world.

Khy is the reality star's new brand that already seems to have caught the attention of fashion insiders -- and bagged her the invite to the industry event ... where she was joined by her special plus one.

The pair didn't stray away from their penchant for matching in all-black ensembles, with Kylie in a glamorous PVC bustier sleeveless gown dress and the "Wonka" star in a slick all-black suit.

Play video content

With none of the usual crowds that turn up at the Oscars, SAGs, etc, Timothée let Kylie take the reins as they settled in for the evening.

The mom-of-two made her way to the stage to collect her gong ... where we're sure Timmy cheered her on from the audience.

This is just the latest sighting of the pair together, who were inseparable as they took to the streets of Paris for Fashion Week in September.

Remember ... TMZ broke the news in August that Kylie and Timothée were still an item despite a published report to the contrary after they first sparked dating rumors in April.

Play video content 9/4/23 TMZ.com

Weeks later, the lovebirds went public with their very hot and heavy romance at Beyoncé's concert ... packing on the PDA in front of a huge crowd and fellow celebs.