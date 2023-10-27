Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kylie Jenner's Vegan Leather Clothing Line Getting Support From PETA

10/27/2023 12:40 AM PT
Kylie Jenner is earning some serious kudos from PETA for her decision to make her new clothing line animal-friendly.

The billionaire makeup mogul is now dipping into the clothing biz, and the first drop from her company, Khy, includes a trench coat and some skintight dresses made with faux leather.

The folks over at PETA tell TMZ ... they're thrilled Kylie's going with vegan leather because it "spares vulnerable cows the slaughterhouse knife and shows that kruelty-free fashion is truly the way of the future."

Kylie keeps piling up brownie points with the animal rights crowd ... as we first reported, PETA also applauded her faux lion dress from Paris Fashion Week as a statement against trophy hunting.

With Kylie looking like she's going all-in on faux animal products, PETA's excited for the future because she holds so much influence, especially when it comes to fashion.

PETA adds ... "We look forward to seeing kind consumers across the country keep up with Khy by embracing an animal-friendly wardrobe."

