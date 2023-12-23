Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Decembeards -- Better Fuzzed Or Buzzed?

12/23/2023 12:01 AM PT
No Shave November has come and gone, but don't fret because 'Decembeard' is here and we're taking a look at some of your top celebs ... and with that comes one hairy question: Are these famous faces better off with a buzz or a little fuzz?

On the field Travis Kelce may look tough and buff, but do you prefer him smooth shavin' or sportin' some scruff?

Up next is John Legend whose facial hair has definitely grown on his fans, but does "All Of Me You" prefer him buzzed or fuzzed?

And, of course we gotta ask about this handsome fella ... Ricky Martin who either comes with a full beard OR he's "Shavin La Vida Loca!" He's always got the moves but which facial hair trend are you gettin' down with?

Whether smooth or scraggly ... there's no wrong answer here ... Head into our  gallery, and give these gents your best vote!

