Workout Booties Bumpin' Into 2024 Guess Who!
1/1/2024 12:30 AM PT
These luscious ladies are kicking off the new year high and tight ... kickin' butt in the gym and building up their assets! Can you unveil the well-rounded celebs and put a face to these workout booties?
From singers to models to everything in between, see famous babes like Megan Thee Stallion and fitness model Jen Selter up in the gym burning a sweat!
She may have grown up in Beverly Hills, but now this "Good American" is livin' large in Calab-ass-as! Can you guess who she is?
Workin' on her fitness in a green set ... look back at this Booty and a (Bodak) Beast -- who aside from spittin' tracks in the studio is quite the "Hustler!"
Start your year off right and productive ... put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you can guess which bodacious babe is in the bumpin' shot!