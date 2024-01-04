Golden Globes 2024 Setup Begins, Take A Look at Seating Chart
1/4/2024 2:15 PM PT
Work is underway for this weekend's Golden Globes ... and we've got a sneak peek at which stars will literally be rubbing shoulders for one of Hollywood's biggest nights!
The shindig will kick off this Sunday at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel ... and the final touches are being put on everything from the red carpet to the seating chart.
Take a look at the assignments -- with the "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "The Color Purple" cast and directors all seated together ... 3 flicks that are up for a lot of nominations this year.
For those unaware, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has 9 nominations this year, just in front of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" which took 8 spots. Of course, it'll be a tight race ... with so many other solid contenders catching people's eyes this year.
Remember, the Golden Globes were purchased by Eldridge Industries with Dick Clark Productions back in June -- the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which normally ran the event, was shut down after being accused of a lack of diversity.
Last year's Golden Globes was electric -- with Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Brad Pitt, Colin Farrell and more lighting up the event ... so we're excited to see how this year tops it.