First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis on Set of Priscilla Presley Movie

Here's the first look at Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley on the set of a new movie about Priscilla ... sparking debate about who is the better Elvis, Jacob or Austin Butler.

Jacob was in full hair and makeup Monday as the King of Rock & Roll on a movie set in Toronto for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic about Priscilla Presley's life ... which comes on the heels of Austin playing EP in the 2022 film, "Elvis."

As you can see, Jacob was in a couple different outfits for filming ... wearing a suit and then changing into a button-down shirt with shorts.

Lots of folks thought Austin was a dead ringer for Elvis when he played the King alongside Tom Hanks ... so it will be interesting to see how Elvis fans react to Jacob's version.

The Priscilla biopic has a working title of "Domino" ... and it's based on Priscilla's memoir, "Elvis and Me." Priscilla wasn't a focal point of the "Elvis" biopic, but now she's getting her due.

Remember, the real Priscilla herself told us Austin did a fantastic job depicting her late ex-husband ... so Jacob's got some pretty big shoes to fill.

