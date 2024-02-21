Taylor Swift Hits Sydney Zoo Ahead of Travis Kelce Reunion

Play video content Splash News By Shutterstock

Taylor Swift hit the zoo in between her tour dates in Australia Wednesday ... keeping herself preoccupied before she's finally reunited with her boo Travis Kelce.

Check it out ... the singer swapped out her glamorous dinner outfits for a blue tee and denim miniskirt -- a look so casual that if she wasn't one of the most recognizable faces in the world, she could almost go incognito at the Sydney Zoo.

But alas, it's Taylor ... so that's never going to happen, and people definitely noticed her here.

Tay Tay completed her low-key look with white kicks, a tote bag harboring her essentials, and shades to shield herself from those scorchin' rays. If you didn't know ... Australia is currently in its summer season.

With a camera hand, Taylor looked like she was having a great time walking around and getting to know all the exotic Australian wildlife with her Eras bandmates and dancers.

TS's opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, didn't appear to join her for the day at the zoo ... but she did join her for a swanky dinner in the city's Surry Hills neighborhood Tuesday.

Taylor has four Sydney tour dates with SC before jetting off to Singapore for her next batch of dates ... before she changes her opening act to Paramore for Europe.

Travis hasn't joined her for the international leg of T's tour just yet, but there'll be plenty of sightings of the couple very soon ... 'cause we know the Super Bowl winner is currently on his way to see his lady.

Play video content TMZ Studios