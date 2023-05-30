Kevin Federline to Britney Spears, Approve Move to Hawaii or I'll Take You to Court

Kevin Federline is giving Britney Spears' lawyer a Friday deadline to sign off on his planned move to Hawaii with their 2 kids, or he'll go to court to get a judge to give him the green light ... TMZ has learned.

Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells TMZ, he has asked Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, several times to send a letter/email stating Britney is OK with the move, but that hasn't happened.

Kaplan says Kevin plans to make the move August 1st, and he's up against the wall to get things in order, including renting a place. His wife, Victoria Prince, has a job offer in the sports department of a local university and has to commit.

Kevin's lawyer adds there should be no issue with the 2 kids, 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James. He says Kevin has 100% legal custody and 100% de facto physical custody, adding Britney has not seen the boys in more than a year.

If Britney's lawyer doesn't respond by Friday, Kaplan says he will file legal docs asking for a move-away order.

It's interesting ... our sources say Britney has no real objections to Kevin making the move, but it can't be done without either a formal waiver from her or a court order.

We reached out to Rosengart ... so far, no response.