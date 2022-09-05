Britney Spears Rips Son Jayden, Says He's Mad He Won't Get Anymore Money Soon

Britney Spears is calling out her son Jayden James ... accusing him of undermining her and wondering if he's pissed the gravy train is about to run dry.

Britney went on a long rant Monday on social media, and it was mostly a response to Jayden publicly talking about her challenges as a mom.

She scoffs at Jayden wishing and praying she gets better ... wondering if her son is worried about the fact he's not going to get any more money from her in a couple years once he turns 18.

Britney's also addressing her souring relationship with her sons, who she hasn't seen in months, claiming they ignored her when they hung out in the past and never felt she was a good enough mother if she didn't shower them with gifts.

Remember ... 15-year-old Jayden recently did a sit-down interview with Daphne Barak for Daily Mail in which he accused his mom of not showing equal love and attention to him and brother Sean Preston, and talking about Britney's mental state.

Britney says Jayden sounds just like Jamie Spears in the interview ... accusing her son of secretly loving to look at her like something is wrong with her, the same thing she says the rest of her family is guilty of.

As for the unequal attention claims ... Britney says Preston would sleep the whole time when she had her sons over, while Jayden would play the piano ... and she claims her boys always left 2 hours early.

