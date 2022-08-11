Britney's Kids Angry at Her, Haven't Seen Her in 5 Months, Says Federline Lawyer

Britney Spears has not seen her 2 kids in 5 months, because they feel uncomfortable around her and have received some very upsetting texts from her ... this according to Kevin Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

Kaplan spoke with Kevin after Britney posted her lengthy account of her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden James ... and says his client has never trash-talked her to their kids ... he says the boys have made their decision to stay away from her on their own. Kaplan says they have not had a single overnight with Britney in years.

Kaplan says based on Kevin's discussions with his children and other evidence, Kevin was not comfortable having the boys go to Britney's house unsupervised. As Britney said in her post, a person acting as a monitor was present when the boys were there.

Kaplan adds Kevin believes the boys love their mom, but they're angry at her. Kevin doesn't believe he has any power or influence over 15-year-old Jayden or 16-year-old Sean Preston. They ultimately make their own decisions, and they have elected not to see their mom, at least for now.

Kaplan also says this ... Kevin is annoyed Britney said, referring to Kevin's house, "I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Puff Daddy combined!!!!" Kevin's response, Kaplan says, was that neither Britney nor any outsider would have any basis in fact to make such ungrounded statements.

And there's this ... we're told Kevin believes Britney's recent posts about their kids, especially Wednesday's -- where she called them hard to deal with and "there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL" -- Kevin says the children are in fear they could be put in danger from overzealous Britney fans.

We're told Kevin believes Sam is a "stabilizing influence" on Britney and has no ill feelings toward him.