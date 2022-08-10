Kevin Federline Posts Videos of Britney Spears Arguing with Sons

Play video content

Kevin Federline has had enough of Britney Spears' public attacks on their two sons, Sean and Jayden, and now he wants to show the world just how contentious he says Britney's relationship has been with the boys for years.

Federline posted a series of videos Wednesday night, saying, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

In the first video, Britney's engaged in a bedtime argument with the boys, exclaiming, "This is my house, if I wanna come in here and give you lotion for your face cuz it is coarse, and all you tell me is "it's fine, it's fine" NO it's not fine." She continues, "You better all start respecting me, are we clear? And when Robin calls ... even Robin is a f*****g kid."

It's not clear which Robin Britney is referring to, but Robin Greenhill was the Tri Star exec who was heavily involved in Britney's life ... so it's possible it's her.

The video ends with a pissed off Britney saying, "You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, ok? Be nice to me. Do you understand?"

A second video, filmed during a car ride, is seemingly an argument stemming from Sean Preston not wearing his shoes, or exposing his feet in public. You can hear the boys, clearly on the same team, argue with Britney over the fact she took Sean's phone.

The convo then takes a turn to discuss possibly going ice skating.

Federline's posting comes on the heels of an attack Britney posted to Instagram earlier in the day Wednesday where she called her 15 and 16 year old boy's conduct "hateful" ... saying they never wanted to spend time with her when they'd visit.