Sam Asghari, Britney Spears Attack Kevin Federline For Saying Sons Avoid Her

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went on the attack after Kevin Federline, the father of her 2 children, did an interview saying the 2 teens are avoiding their mom.

Sam went on social media, saying ... "There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

Britney doubled down ... "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"

Kevin did an interview with the DailyMail and the video will appear on ITV this week. He made it clear 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James haven't seen their mom for months, choosing not to attend their wedding, and their decision was intentional.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for why ... it seems there are several reasons, one of which is that Britney has been posting lots of nude pics on social media, although Sam was quick to respond she "never posted a nude selfie except of her butt."

Kevin really leaned in on the conservatorship, and clearly supported the notion. As you recall, Britney had lost custody of both kids and was ordered to undergo random drug testing by the family law judge before the conservatorship was created, and he gave props to Jamie Spears, saying the kids "had a lot of questions about it," ... I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better."

He called Jamie a "really caring" man, adding, "When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life," ... although he has said in the past he wasn't sure the conservatorship should have lasted 13 years.

Sam was irate, referring to the fact Kevin gets child support until the kids turn 18, saying, "Kevin’s gravy train will end soon [which] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him [deciding] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year [conservatorship] and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

Sam went on, "Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with in therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year sentence. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job."