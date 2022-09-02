Britney Spears Gifts Elton John Rocket Man Shakers for 'Hold Me Closer' Success

Britney Spears is clearly thankful to Elton John for launching her name to the top of the charts once again ... gifting him personalized rocket-inspired salt and pepper shakers!

Elton thanked Britney on Twitter, Friday, for the special gift. He wrote, "Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket salt and pepper shakers!! 🚀🚀David and I love them ❤️❤️ #HoldMeCloser🚀".

The rocket shakers seem to be symbolic in more ways than one. Their hit song "Hold Me Closer" is a reimagining of the Rocket Man's classic “Tiny Dancer” ... and the song has really taken off.

As we told you, Britney and Elton teamed up to release Britney's first project since the termination of her conservatorship in 2021.

It skyrocketed on the streaming charts and hit #1 in more than 40 countries shortly after it dropped.

Elton John previously said, "I'm thrilled with the response to Hold Me Closer. I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when Britney Spears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!"

And, the fans definitely do! Lots of folks on social media are already begging for more music and BS was invited to the MTV VMAs -- although she couldn't make it.

