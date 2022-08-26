Drew Barrymore Hypes Britney Spears and 'Hold Me Closer' with Video Message

Play video content TMZ.com

Drew Barrymore is hyping up Britney Spears, congratulating her dear friend on the heels of a chart-topping song release ... and TMZ has the video messages they exchanged!!!

Drew is over the moon for Britney's success with her Elton John collab, "Hold Me Closer," so she sent Britney a congratulatory message on video ... and it's some over-the-top cheerleading.

As Drew puts it, seeing Britney's song rocket to No. 1 is "too f****** important" for a simple text message ... hence the video congrats, complete with its own musical element.

Britney sent Drew a message in response, telling DB the praise from her "crazy sexy" friend is much needed ... and expressing how proud she is to be back on top of the music world.

As you know, Britney and Elton just released their highly-anticipated collab, and the song is now No. 1 in 40 countries, including the U.S. and England.

Drew and Britney are super close ... she went to Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari ... and Britney makes it clear she wants to get together and take some fun pics.