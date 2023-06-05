Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Posts Pic of Sean Preston, Possible Olive Branch to Sons

Britney Spears Sean Preston's 'My First Love' ... Olive Branch Amid Sons' Hawaii Move?

6/5/2023 5:08 PM PT
britney spears sean preston

Britney Spears is in the mood for reconciliation with her children as they prepare to leave California later this summer ... at least that's the vibe she's giving with a new IG post dedicated to her firstborn.

Britney showed her emotions Monday, posting a throwback photo of Sean Preston, and captioning it, "My first love!!!"

This post comes 2 days after she shared a nostalgic pic of her youngest, Jayden. That shot was from when he was only 4-years-old, and still being carried around by his mom.

Britney turned off the IG comments on her Sean Preston post ... just as she did over the weekend with the Jayden photo, which she simply captioned with 2 rose emojis 🌷🌷 and no words.

Britney's posts are interesting because her relationship with her sons has been strained ... and as we first reported, their father Kevin Federline plans to move to Hawaii this summer with the boys and his wife, Victoria.

britney spears and sons

K-Fed asked Britney to sign off on the relocation plan, and last week she did through her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

Remember, she hasn't seen Jayden and Sean Preston in more than a year, so her posts feel like a sign she's open to reconciling before they move to the islands.

Britney's recently sat down with her mother, Lynne Spears, to repair that relationship ... so there's some recent precedent here. 🤞🏽

