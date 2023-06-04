Britney Spears Posts Nostalgic Pic of Jayden as Sons Prep for Hawaii Move

Britney Spears is feeling some sorta way about her 2 boys moving out of state ... or so it seems based on the 13-year throwback pic she posted of her youngest.

Brit's emotions came through Saturday afternoon when she shared the 2010 shot of herself carrying a then 4-year-old Jayden on her hip.

She didn't use any words to describe her feelings in the caption, instead she only used 2 rose emojis 🌷🌷 -- and she also turned off comments.

That's interesting, because, as we've reported ... Britney's relationship with Jayden and her eldest, Sean Preston, has been strained to say the least.

TMZ broke the story, Kevin Federline plans to move to Hawaii this summer with his wife, Victoria, along with the boys. He asked Britney to sign off on the relocation plan, and she finally did last week, through her attorney Mathew Rosengart.

Britney hasn't seen the boys in more than a year, but you could view her post as a sign she's open to reconciling with her sons before they move.

As we reported, she recently had a great face-to-face meeting with her mother Lynne Spears ... and that once seemed impossible.

