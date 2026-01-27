Buffalo Bills Promote OC Joe Brady to Head Coach, Succeeding McDermott

The Buffalo Bills have found their replacement for Sean McDermott, and the hire's coming from in-house -- offensive coordinator Joe Brady!

News of the promotion shook the NFL world on Tuesday ... just days after the Bills organization fired McDermott, their longtime head coach, after another playoff loss, this time to the Broncos in the Divisional Round.

JB's reportedly signing a five-year deal.

If you're unfamiliar with this Brady, the 36-year-old entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers, before jumping to Buffalo in 2022, where he was hired as the quarterbacks coach. In 2024, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

As for fan reaction to the move? It's been mixed at best ... with many questioning whether Brady's an upgrade from McDermott.

Speaking of the newly unemployed HC, McDermott's Bills were 98-50 with him at the helm, but the regular season (and making the playoffs) was hardly the issue. The team failed to reach the Super Bowl during his tenure, ultimately leading to his axing.

Several Bills players questioned the termination, including Jordan Phillips, who called it a "stupid" decision.

"This s*** here is so stupid, honestly sickening," Phillips said on Instagram. "The best coach I've ever been around."