Nicki Minaj Fans Fight Over Supporting Her Amid Trump Saga

Nicki Minaj fans are taking sides after watching her cozy up to President Trump ... some are sticking by her, and others are dropping her like a bad habit.

The battle of the Barbz played out Thursday on "TMZ Live" when we had a couple supporters join our show and explain why Nicki's embrace of Trump is either a deal-breaker ... or no big deal.

Blair Thompson says he's cutting the cord when it comes to Nicki ... and he tells us why her politics feel like a slap in the face to lots of her longtime supporters who come from diverse backgrounds.

On the other hand, Tre The Entertainer is still all-in when it comes to Nicki ... and it sounds like he's separating the art from the artist. Tre's been a Barb since he was 13, and it seems he's ride-or-die.