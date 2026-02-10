Mike Epps Apologizes to Nicki Minaj for Joking Donald Trump Ran a Train on Her

I'm Sorry For Saying Trump Ran a Train on You, Nicki!!!

Mike Epps went too far ... according to his own take on an off-color joke he told at Nicki Minaj's expense.

The comedian apologized to the "Super Bass" rapper after footage from a recent stand-up set went viral. In the clip, he ribs Nicki about her newfound MAGA obsession, joking she had a "train ran on her by Donald Trump and them."

Mike Epps was recently spotted roasting Nicki Minaj during his stop in Louisville, Kentucky, on the “We Them Ones Tour.”

Now, in a video uploaded to Instagram, he's backtracking on the comments, saying, “Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild ... I’m non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize.”

Referring to himself as "Mr. Accountability," Epps addressed his apology to Nicki, her husband Kenneth Petty and their 5-year-old son.

As you know ... Nicki has been publicly supporting Trump, raising suspicion among some fans that she could have an ulterior motive, considering her past views.

In 2018, she posted on Facebook that she came into the U.S. as an "illegal immigrant" and slammed family separation policies at the time. Fast-forward to 2026, and after a lot of flattery, the Trump administration reportedly awarded Nicki a "free" Gold Card.

If you remember, Trump introduced the Gold Card program in September 2025. All folks need to do is pay a $15,000 "DHS processing fee" and a "$1 million gift" ... and they'll be fast-tracked to receive U.S. residency "in record time," according to the government page for the card.