Nicki Minaj's Ex-Assistant Claims Rapper's Company Is Dragging Out Battery Battle

Nicki Minaj's ex-assistant is asking a judge to sanction the rapper for failing to turn over potential evidence in their court battle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Brandon Garrett -- who worked for Nicki in 2024 -- claimed she got physical with him.

He said Nicki called him into her dressing room at a Detroit show. Brandon alleged that Nicki became enraged with him.

"Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth," Brandon said Nicki told him backstage. "You're a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I'll make sure of it."

Brandon claimed Nicki then attacked him by hitting him in the face. He claims he suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma.

In his new filing, Brandon says he asked Nicki's company, Pink Personality Inc., to answer a bunch of questions he believes are relevant to the case. Brandon claims Nicki has repeatedly delayed and submitted "sham responses" to obstruct the case from moving forward.

He's asking the court to order Nicki to cough up thousands in sanctions as a result of her alleged actions.