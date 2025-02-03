JoJo Siwa Sells Tarzana Mansion for $4.1 Million, Dances Away With Profit

Dances Away With $4.1M For Tarzana Mansion!!!

JoJo Siwa just sold her Tarzana mansion -- and she’s twirling away with a tidy profit!

The former "Dance Moms" star just scored $4.1 mil for her 6-bed, 7-bath mansion -- a little more than the $3.99M she listed it for right before Christmas.

No surprise this 6,462-square-foot pad got snatched up -- it’s packed with all the Cali-living essentials: a pool, spa, entertainment room, bar, and even a sports court.

With a gourmet kitchen decked out with top-tier appliances and a swoon-worthy primary ensuite, this place is the epitome of luxury living.

With all the fun, colorful touches, this place definitely screamed JoJo -- but looks like she’s onto bigger and better things.

The listing was held by "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and Omar Abaza from The Oppenheim Group.