JoJo Siwa Sells Tarzana Mansion for $4.1 Million, Dances Away With Profit

Published
Jojo Siwa's Tarzana House
JoJo Siwa just sold her Tarzana mansion -- and she’s twirling away with a tidy profit!

The former "Dance Moms" star just scored $4.1 mil for her 6-bed, 7-bath mansion -- a little more than the $3.99M she listed it for right before Christmas.

1220-Jojo-Siwa-Tarzana-House-Sale-Sub3
No surprise this 6,462-square-foot pad got snatched up -- it’s packed with all the Cali-living essentials: a pool, spa, entertainment room, bar, and even a sports court.

1220-Jojo-Siwa-Tarzana-House-Sale-Sub2
With a gourmet kitchen decked out with top-tier appliances and a swoon-worthy primary ensuite, this place is the epitome of luxury living.

1220-Jojo-Siwa-Tarzana-House-Sale-Sub1
With all the fun, colorful touches, this place definitely screamed JoJo -- but looks like she’s onto bigger and better things.

JoJo Siwa Through the Years
The listing was held by "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and Omar Abaza from The Oppenheim Group.

We are told that the home will be featured in Season 9 of Selling Sunset, which will air later this year.

