JoJo Siwa and Fellow Influencers Arrive To The TikTok Awards 2024

Smash that 'like' button ... 'cause these influencers turned the 2024 TikTok Awards into their personal runway, serving looks and breaking the internet with their style game.

Jojo Siwa was leading the charge, rocking a jaw-dropping rainbow outfit and a bedazzled eye mask as she strutted into the event in Sydney -- and she was in good company, joined by fellow TikTokers Sophie Jordan, Tilly Oddy-Black, and Australia’s very own Robert Irwin.

The red carpet was dripping with nonstop glamour, especially with Indy Clinton turning up the heat in a gold minidress as she prepared to host the ceremony, a year after winning the Creator of the Year award.

James Chappo was out mingling with the crowd during the night ... where the likes of Leah Halton, Bridey Drake, and Alix Earle snagged awards.