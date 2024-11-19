Jojo Siwa and GF Dakayla Wilson Break Up, Ending 3-Month Relationship

Jojo Siwa's whirlwind romance with GF Dakayla Wilson has fizzled out just as quickly as it ignited 3 months ago -- they've officially called it quits.

The "Dance Moms" alum spilled the tea at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards on Monday ... confirming to PEOPLE that she and Dakayla had gone their separate ways, and she's back to being single.

The split seemed amicable, with Jojo calling Dakayla an amazing girl and adding they were both focusing on their own festive plans moving forward.

JoJo first met Dakayla as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" earlier this year, where her now-ex placed 2nd. The pair went public with their romance in August, though it's unclear when exactly they started dating.